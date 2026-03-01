India’s aviation network faced widespread disruption on Sunday after escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East forced carriers to cancel hundreds of flights. Even as operations remained under close watch, the government said the situation was being actively managed to minimise passenger inconvenience.

A total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers were cancelled on March 1, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), lower than the earlier anticipated 444 cancellations.

"In view of airspace restrictions arising from geopolitical developments in the Middle East, a total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled on March 1," MoCA said in a statement.

The ministry had reported 410 domestic flight cancellations on February 28. It advised passengers to check flight status with their respective airlines and remain in close coordination for assistance.

MoCA said it is working closely with airlines, airport operators and other stakeholders to proactively monitor the situation and ensure passenger support. Major Indian airports remain on operational alert to handle possible diversions and manage terminal crowds, with senior officials deployed on the ground.

The impact extended to international operations. Air India, owned by the Tata Group, cancelled 22 additional overseas services on Sunday, taking its total international cancellations to 50 due to the Middle East crisis. The airline said close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation had led to further curtailment of scheduled operations. It has also extended the temporary suspension of select international flights that use Middle East airspace until March 2.

Both Air India and IndiGo rolled out full flexibility and waivers for passengers travelling to and from the Middle East.

"Customers whose bookings are impacted may opt for alternate flight options or claim a full refund," IndiGo said in a statement.

"In our continued effort to stand by you during this time, we are extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East, along with other impacted international sectors, until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026. Customers may opt for a full refund or reschedule at no additional cost," it said.

As part of our commitment to your safety and convenience, Air India is extending full flexibility if your travel to/from the Middle East is impacted due to the ongoing situation, the airline said.

"For bookings made on or before February 28, 2026, with travel originally planned up to March 5, 2026, passengers can reschedule your flight at no additional charge, or request a full refund to your original form of payment," it said.

SpiceJet also cancelled 33 flights between India and the UAE for March 2, 2026. Global carriers such as Lufthansa and Emirates announced major disruptions across their networks.

According to PTI sources, Delhi International Airport saw 100 flight cancellations, while Mumbai Airport recorded 125 cancellations amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.