China, expressing concerns about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, said it found India’s military operation “regrettable”. This comes after Beijing had earlier called for a “fair and swift investigation” into the Pahalgam attack that India linked to Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

Speaking about the May 7 airstrikes carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, China's Foreign Ministry said: “China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They’re both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism.”

The Chinese ministry urged both sides to “act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation”.

Pakistan is China’s “ironclad friend” and Beijing had earlier sympathised with Islamabad. “As an ironclad friend and an all-weather strategic cooperative partner, China fully understands Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests,” said China's top diplomat Wang Yi. China and Pakistan have, moreover, stepped up diplomatic contacts in the last few days since the Pahalgam attack.

Meanwhile, the US has said that it is closely monitoring the India-Pakistan situation. Israel, supporting India, said New Delhi has full rights to defend itself. “Israel supports India’s right for self defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent,” said Ambassador of Israel to India Reuven Azar.

The Ministry of Defence, at 1:44 am on Wednesday stated that the IAF carried out airstrikes in nine locations. The raids were “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature” and did not attack Pakistani military facilities. “We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” it said.

The nine locations were related to terror groups, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Four of these were in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.