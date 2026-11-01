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Mivi launches ₹200-crore facility in Hyderabad to boost local production, expands into smartphones

Mivi launches ₹200-crore facility in Hyderabad to boost local production, expands into smartphones

Mivi, which makes earbuds, headphones, speakers and soundbars, will use the unit to scale production across its audio and consumer technology portfolio.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 2:50 PM IST
Mivi launches ₹200-crore facility in Hyderabad to boost local production, expands into smartphonesIT and Industries Minister D.Sridhar Babu at the opening of a Mivi manufacturing facility near Hyderabad on Saturday.

Homegrown consumer electronics brand Mivi has inaugurated a ₹200-crore integrated research, development and manufacturing facility at E-City in Tukkuguda, Hyderabad, strengthening its domestic production capabilities and adding to Telangana’s growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem. The facility was set up by Mivi’s parent company, Avishakaran Industries Pvt Ltd.

The inauguration was attended by senior state officials, including Anudeep Durishetty, IAS, Joint Secretary, ITE&C, and K. Shashanka, IAS, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.

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Inaugurated MIVI’s new manufacturing facility at E-City, Tukkuguda, Hyderabad, with an investment of ₹200 crore. It’s encouraging to see a homegrown brand from Hyderabad expand beyond audio products and enter the smartphone segment with Mivi One 5G. We are committed to making Telangana a leading destination for electronics manufacturing. Our focus will remain on attracting more investments, strengthening local industries and creating greater employment opportunities for our youth. Congratulations to the entire MIVI team. Wishing you all continued success as you take the brand to new heights. #mivi

— Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) October 31, 2026

The new plant will have the capacity to manufacture five lakh earbuds and 75,000 soundbars every month. Mivi said the facility will employ about 2,500 people, supporting both direct jobs and the surrounding supply-chain ecosystem.

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The investment is intended to deepen Mivi’s design, technology and manufacturing footprint in India. The company said the facility aligns with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, as it brings research, development and production under one roof.

Mivi, which makes earbuds, headphones, speakers and soundbars, will use the unit to scale production across its audio and consumer technology portfolio.

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Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu inaugurated the facility. He said the state was emerging as a preferred destination for electronics investment, citing its digital and physical infrastructure, skilled workforce, research institutions, ease of doing business and global industry presence.

“With homegrown success stories like Mivi, Telangana has the ecosystem to innovate and manufacture not just for India, but for global markets,” Sridhar Babu said.

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The minister also cited NITI Aayog estimates that India’s electronics manufacturing sector could reach $500 billion by 2030, urging investors to consider Telangana for future projects.

Mivi has sought an additional 100 acres of land for further expansion, according to the minister. The company’s new facility is expected to boost Telangana’s manufacturing capacity and support the state’s efforts to build electronics clusters and hardware parks under its Telangana Rising-2047 vision.

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The facility marks a significant step for Mivi, which has positioned itself as a vertically integrated Indian electronics maker. By expanding local R&D and production, the company aims to reduce dependence on imports and cater to rising demand for affordable consumer audio products in India.

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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 2:50 PM IST
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