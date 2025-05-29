Mock drill scheduled for today in J&K, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana postponed. New dates to be announced soon

The Central Government's Civil Defence Exercise, known as 'Operation Shield', has been postponed in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and other border states. Originally scheduled for May 29, 2025, the exercise aimed to enhance preparedness in districts neighbouring the western border, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The postponement has been attributed to administrative reasons, as confirmed by official sources.

The Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh, announced the postponement in a social media post, stating, "No blackout or mock drill will be held tomorrow. Inconvenience is regretted." The exercise was a key part of India's strategy to bolster civil defence measures in response to potential air raids and missile attacks from enemy aircraft and drones.

Stakeholders from local administrations and youth volunteer groups were expected to participate in the exercise.

Gujarat and Rajasthan, which were to host exercises in several border districts, have received directives from the government to issue necessary communications to all civil defence controllers and involved parties. "It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders may be issued accordingly," reported ANI, quoting the Gujarat Information Department. These directions underline the importance of coordination in such nationwide drills.

Previously, a civil defence exercise was held on May 7, 2025, to assess security measures in sensitive regions across the country. This exercise, conducted under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, involved local administration and volunteer organisations, such as the NCC, NSS, NYKS, and the Bharat Scouts & Guides.

"Stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers like NCC, NSS, NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides, to man different services and assist the civil administration in the implementation of various civil defence measures like air raids from enemy aircraft, drones and missile attacks," the official communication had said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has proposed June 3 as a tentative new date for conducting its civil defence exercise. This proposal is part of the ongoing efforts by state governments to ensure preparedness amidst changing schedules. Such exercises are crucial for testing and refining emergency response strategies intended to protect citizens in case of cross-border hostilities.

These exercises gain significance following 'Operation Sindoor', which was executed on May 7 as a countermeasure against terror threats, leading to significant casualties among terrorist groups.