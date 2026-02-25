Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday embarked on a two-day visit to Israel aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in defence, trade, technology and strategic sectors, amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The visit comes at a time of evolving regional dynamics, including strained US-Iran relations and developments following the Gaza ceasefire.

PM Modi departed from New Delhi and is expected to land in Israel around 4 pm IST. This is his first visit to the country since 2017, when he became the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Israel, followed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reciprocal visit to India the next year.

In his departure statement, Modi said ties between the two nations had strengthened significantly in recent years and that discussions with Israeli leadership would focus on expanding cooperation across sectors. He confirmed meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog during the trip.

Strategic partnership and key agenda

India and Israel are expected to review progress under their strategic partnership and explore new avenues of collaboration in defence and security, science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, trade, economy and people-to-people exchanges.

Delegation-level discussions between Modi and Netanyahu will focus strongly on defence and security cooperation, considered a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. The two sides are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Local media reports suggest that discussions may include cooperation on air-defence systems and India's possible integration into Israel's laser-based air defence programme. Agreements are also likely in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cyber security (local media reports).

Israel has been a key defence partner for India, supplying a wide range of military platforms and advanced weapon systems over the years.

Day-wise itinerary of PM Modi's Israel visit

Day 1 – Wednesday

Arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv

One-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Address to Israel's Parliament, the Knesset

Visit to an exhibition showcasing Israeli technologies and innovations

Private dinner hosted by Netanyahu

Day 2 – Thursday

Visit to the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem

Bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu

Exchange of memorandums of understanding and press statements

Interaction with members of the Indian diaspora and the Indian-Jewish community

Key meetings and engagements

The visit will see Modi hold wide-ranging talks with Netanyahu, covering defence, trade, innovation and regional security issues. He will also call on President Herzog and engage with Indian diaspora representatives.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the Knesset, a significant diplomatic engagement highlighting the depth of ties between the two countries.

The visit takes place shortly after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire framework last year and amid ongoing diplomatic developments in West Asia. India has recently voiced concerns over developments in the region, reflecting its balanced diplomatic approach.

(With inputs from agencies)