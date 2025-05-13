Monsoon in India: Southwest monsoon advances into some parts; heavy rainfall prediction in multiple states

The India Meteorological Department today stated that Southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the country, including in certain areas of Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and some parts of north Andaman Sea.

“Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area; some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman & Nicobar Islands, remaining parts of Andaman Sea; and some parts of central Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days,” stated the IMD.

About Advance of Southwest 2025 on 13th May 2025:



1) Widespread moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at a few places occurred over the Nicobar Islands during past 24 hours. Thus, the widespread rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy rainfall continued over the Nicobar Islands… pic.twitter.com/JyabwSPGIc — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 13, 2025

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the next three days, while Northeast is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days.

RAINFALL PREDICTION

Meanwhile, Northeast India is expected to witness widespread rainfall in the next five days, with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura witnessing heavy rainfall during the May 14-17 period, while Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness similar conditions during the May 13-17 period.

Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall from May 13 to 17, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal are expected to witness scattered fairly light to moderate rainfall during May 13 to 17. Kerala and Mahe are expected to have similar conditions on May 13 to 14.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal are expected to witness heavy rainfall in the May 13-16 period, Coastal Karnataka on May 13 and 14, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka during May 13 -15, Kerala & Mahe on May 13, 14, 18 and 19.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness heavy rainfall during May 14-17. East Rajasthan is expected to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall on May 13 and 14.

HEATWAVE CONDITIONS

The IMD predicted heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on May 14 and 15, East Uttar Pradesh during May 14-19, West Uttar Pradesh during May 15-19, and West Rajasthan during May 15-17.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during May 13 to 15, Odisha during May 13-16, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on May 15.