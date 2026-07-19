Monsoon Session 2026: Delhi Traffic Police issues route advisory, avoid these roads

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive travel advisory ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday, July 20, 2026, warning commuters of heavy vehicular movement and significant road restrictions across the New Delhi Range.

Authorities have urged the public to plan journeys in advance and allocate extra travel time, as the specialised traffic arrangements will remain in place until the session concludes on August 13, 2026.

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To ensure smooth transit and protect vital government installations, specific junctions will face closures and blockades.

Commuters are advised to avoid key areas, including Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, and Pandit Pant Marg. Restrictions will also impact Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road, Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, and the roundabouts at Rail Bhawan, Sunehri Masjid, Patel Chowk, Boota Singh, Prime Chowk, GRG, and Jalebi Chowk.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range.



Heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.… pic.twitter.com/rAKiZfLBAV — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 18, 2026

For hassle-free travel, motorists should utilize designated alternate routes such as Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, and Vinay Marg. The Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Sardar Patel Marg, and the roundabout near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also remain open for transit.

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Prohibitory orders clamped on CJP protest march

Alongside the traffic restrictions, the Delhi Police announced that no permission has been granted to the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) for a proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaces the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, are actively enforced throughout the New Delhi District to prevent unauthorized public assemblies.

DCP New Delhi detailed the legal enforcement in a post on X, writing, "In view of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by CJP on 20.07.2026 (Monday), Delhi Police hereby categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession."

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PUBLIC ADVISORY



In view of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by CJP on 20.07.2026 (Monday), Delhi Police hereby categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession.



Prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS… — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) July 19, 2026

"Prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS (erstwhile section 144 CrPC) is in force in the New Delhi District. Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," it added.

"As Parliament session is commencing from 20 July, strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations. Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law," the post read.