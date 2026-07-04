Monsoon Session 2026: Parliament to start from July 20. A look at key bills & opposition agenda

A shifting political landscape and a high-stakes legislative agenda are set to collide as Parliament’s Monsoon Session commences on July 20.

The four-week session, approved by President Droupadi Murmu on the recommendation of the government, will feature 19 sittings running through August 13. Announcing the schedule on July 4, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated on X, "The Session will commence on July 20, 2026 and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance."

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The treasury and opposition benches return to a heavily altered political architecture in both Houses. Major internal realignments — including decisions by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the merger of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs with the NCPI and six Uddhav Sena MPs with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena — are anticipated to boost the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) numbers while shrinking the INDIA bloc.

Further changing the seating layout is the DMK, which formally requested separate seating arrangements from its former ally, the Congress, following the latter's alliance with the TVK in Tamil Nadu.

On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026.

The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate,… pic.twitter.com/TaEYH4F1cK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 4, 2026

At the center of the legislative battlefield is the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the draft is scheduled to meet on July 17 to finalize its report.

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According to reports, the JPC will retain its most controversial clause: the automatic removal of a Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or minister if they are arrested and remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days. While proponents frame it as a necessary measure for public office accountability, opposition factions warn it remains an instrument ripe for political vendetta, though the committee is expected to insert safeguards against misuse.

The government also intends to prioritize the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill regarding women's reservation and delimitation, alongside pushing the "One Nation, One Election" Bill.

Meanwhile, the opposition is coordinating a multi-pronged offensive. Beyond targeting the treasury benches over recent paper leaks, the Congress is said to be preparing to force privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alleging he misled Parliament regarding casualties of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor.