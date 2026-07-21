CJP protest, paper leak on INDI bloc's agenda; Rahul, Akhilesh on board with plan to gherao govt

As the monsoon session of Parliament was adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, the INDIA bloc is seeking a special discussion on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, the NEET paper leak and Delhi Police's action against students. The Opposition will continue its logjam in Parliament until a discussion on these issues happens in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, India Today reported, citing sources.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav are reportedly on board with this plan. Sources added that Akhilesh Yadav proposed that the Opposition should stick to these issues so the government is unable to divert attention.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the NDA’s floor leaders as the Monsoon Session entered its second day. The ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting was held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building, a day after a large students’ protest in Delhi.

DO CHECKOUT | Free Wangchuk, sack Pradhan, Pay ₹1 crore to families of students who died after NEET leak: CJP lists 3 demands before govt

At the meeting, Modi referred to the irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and the protest on Monday. Modi called the paper leak a “grave sin” and said those involved had been arrested. He urged NDA MPs to “show the students the right path, and not incite them”. Both Houses also saw uproar from opposition parties seeking a discussion on issues including the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Advertisement

Outside Parliament, the Cockroach Janta Party said it would continue its agitation demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, but would not hold another march to Parliament. Party chief Abhijeet Dipke said the decision followed clashes with police in Delhi and was taken to avoid more injuries to young protesters.

MUST READ | No mention of Pradhan's resignation: Sonam Wangchuk reveals when he will end his fast

Police used lathicharge, tear gas and barricades on Monday to stop marchers heading towards Parliament. Delhi Police said nearly 180 people, including police and security personnel, were injured. Dipke said more than 150 protesters were being treated in hospitals. Dipke apologised to supporters after the clashes, especially women whom he alleged were assaulted by male police personnel, and said the party would continue its fight.

Advertisement

Thousands had gathered on Monday from Delhi and nearby cities in the latest escalation of a protest that began online. Police said protesters had behaved violently and violated prohibitory orders despite warnings. During the protest, the CJP leadership met Union Minister JP Nadda and repeated its demands, including Sonam Wangchuk’s release, Pradhan’s resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the paper leak. Nadda, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also visited injured protesters at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.