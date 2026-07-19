Monsoon Session: Vande Mataram Bill may be tabled tomorrow. What may change for the national song?

The Union government is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a legislation that seeks to extend the same legal protection enjoyed by the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, to the National Song, Vande Mataram.

If passed by Parliament, the Bill will make deliberately insulting or obstructing the singing of Vande Mataram a punishable offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

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The proposed law is likely to be tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the Monsoon Session of Parliament kickstarts from July 20. The move follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the amendment earlier this year. It marks one of the most significant changes to the legal status of Vande Mataram since Independence.

What does the Bill propose?

The amendment seeks to bring Vande Mataram under the ambit of the 1971 Act, which currently protects the National Flag, the Constitution of India and the National Anthem from acts of intentional disrespect.

Once enacted, any person found intentionally insulting the National Song or deliberately preventing or disrupting its rendition could face up to three years' imprisonment, a fine, or both — the same punishment prescribed for offences involving the National Anthem.

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What changes if the Bill becomes law?

If Parliament passes the amendment and it receives Presidential assent:

Vande Mataram will receive the same legal protection as the National Anthem under the 1971 Act.

Deliberately insulting the National Song or obstructing its singing will become a criminal offence.

Violators could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.

The law will reinforce the official protocols governing the rendition of the National Song at public and government events.

Historical significance of Vande Mataram

Vande Mataram was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and first appeared in his Bengali novel Anandamath, published in 1882. The song became a rallying cry during India's freedom movement and was widely used by nationalist leaders.

On January 24, 1950, the Constituent Assembly adopted Jana Gana Mana as India's National Anthem while recognising Vande Mataram as the National Song, acknowledging its historic role in the independence struggle. Unlike the National Anthem, however, the National Song has so far not enjoyed explicit statutory protection under the 1971 Act.

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Why is the government bringing the law now?

According to reports, the move follows a series of policy measures aimed at according greater official recognition to Vande Mataram. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines making the playing or singing of the National Song mandatory at official functions where the National Anthem is performed, while also laying down protocols for its rendition.

The proposed legislation is also seen as part of the government's efforts to commemorate the song's 150th year of national significance, while placing it on an equal statutory footing with the National Anthem.