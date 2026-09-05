Monsoon update: These Delhi-NCR areas to see heavy rainfall today. Check latest details

While a red alert hangs over parts of Delhi, several areas across the Delhi-NCR region remain under an orange alert. The IMD forecasts thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall at intervals throughout the day on September 5.

Gurugram emergency advisory

Reflecting the worsening local impact of this active weather system, the Gurugram administration issued an urgent public advisory following the IMD's nowcast warning released at 10:38 AM on September 5, 2026. With heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour forecast alongside moderate thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next two to three hours, citizens have been advised to avoid non-essential travel.

The administration warned residents to steer clear of waterlogged roads, underpasses, low-lying areas, flooded stretches, trees, electric poles, and overhead wires. All concerned departments and emergency response agencies have been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures.

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Rainfall across North, Central & East India

Across Northwest India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on September 4, Himachal Pradesh during September 4-5, and Uttarakhand stretching from September 4 to September 10.

Similar conditions are expected across East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi through September 4-5, West Uttar Pradesh from September 4 to September 6, and East Uttar Pradesh during September 6-8.

Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh in the early part of the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on September 4, and over East Rajasthan on September 4-5.

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Central India will witness extended monsoon activity. West Madhya Pradesh is forecast to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during September 4-6, while East Madhya Pradesh will see the pattern continue through September 8.

Chhattisgarh will experience widespread rain on September 4 and again from September 8 to September 10. Heavy downpours remain a key feature for the region, with isolated very heavy rainfall predicted for West Madhya Pradesh on September 4-5 and East Madhya Pradesh on September 4.

East India will experience consistent precipitation over the coming week. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with lightning is forecast for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, from September 4 to September 10.

Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are set for recurring spells of widespread showers, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim through September 8, and Bihar during September 5-8.

Monsoon Outlook for Northeast, West & southern India

In Northeast India, widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 4 through September 8, with isolated heavy rainfall likely across all northeastern states through September 10.

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In West India, Konkan and Goa are set for fairly widespread to widespread rainfall through September 10. In contrast, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra & Kutch will mostly experience isolated to scattered rainfall over the same period.

Southern Peninsular India will largely see subdued activity, with isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms expected across Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Telangana during September 4-10.

Coastal Karnataka stands out as an exception, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected throughout the period. Furthermore, strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph are forecast for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu on September 4-5.