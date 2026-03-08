'More flights are planned': 52,000 Indians return from Gulf amid Iran war disruption

More than 52,000 Indian nationals have returned home from the Gulf region in the past week after parts of the region's airspace reopened, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. Fighting between the United States, Israel and Iran has disrupted travel across West Asia.

Commercial and special flights have enabled stranded passengers to return after days of flight suspensions triggered by the conflict. The ministry said 52,000 Indians had travelled back to the country between March 1 and March 7, including more than 32,000 passengers carried by Indian airlines.

The security situation in West Asia remains tense as U.S. and Israeli forces continue strikes on Iranian targets while Tehran retaliates with attacks against Israeli positions and U.S. military bases across the region, disrupting aviation and commercial movement.

In a late-night statement, the ministry said it was closely tracking developments in the region and monitoring the situation of Indian citizens affected by the crisis.

"Government of India is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, especially with regard to the welfare of Indian nationals who have been stranded there during transit or on short-duration visits," the ministry said.

The MEA said Indian missions across the region were coordinating with local governments and assisting citizens with travel and safety advisories. It further added that all Indian nationals in the region were advised to follow the guidelines of the local authorities as well as the advisories being issued by the Indian Embassy or Consulate in their location.

"Each of our Embassies and Consulates in these countries has issued detailed advisories and set up 24x7 Helplines that are assisting in addressing concerns on account of the ongoing situation."

The ministry said it had also established a dedicated control room in New Delhi to handle queries from affected individuals and their families.

Following the reopening of parts of the region’s airspace, airlines have begun operating both scheduled and special flights to facilitate the return of travellers who were in transit or on short-term visits in these countries.

"By now, more than 52,000 Indians have availed of these flights and travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7, 2026, 32107 of whom have travelled on Indian carriers. More flights are planned in the coming days," the MEA said.

In those countries where commercial flight operations are unavailable, the ministry added, Indian nationals are advised to contact the Embassy/Consulate for information and advice regarding the nearest available commercial flight options.