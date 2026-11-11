Mother Dairy increases milk prices by ₹2-4 from Nov 12: Check new rates

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Prices of Mother Dairy products in NCR:

Toned milk (bulk vended): Increased to Rs 60 per litre from Rs 58

Full cream milk (pouched): Increased to Rs 76 per litre from Rs 72

Toned milk (pouched): Increased to Rs 62 per litre from Rs 60

Double toned milk: Increased to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54

Cow milk: Increased to Rs 65 per litre from Rs 62

Why has Mother Dairy increased prices?

While the company spokesperson declined to comment, sources said that procurement prices of milk from farmers have increased. It forced the company to pass on the rise in input cost to the customers.

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The dairy company passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers.

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade, and e-commerce platforms. Overall, the company sells more than 50 lakh litres of milk per day.

Mother Dairy achieved a 17 per cent growth in its turnover to Rs 20,300 crore in the last fiscal year. This growth was driven by improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

Commissioned in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The company sells milk and milk products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand and markets edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand. Fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps, and concentrates are sold under the 'Safal' brand.

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Mother Dairy owns nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. In the edible oil segment, the company operates through 16 associated plants.

