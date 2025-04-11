'Moved to another hotel at last minute': Himanta Biswa Sarma recounts 26/11 horror as Tahawwur Rana sent to 18-day custody

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was in Mumbai and was scheduled to stay in the Taj on the night of 26/11 attacks. He added that destiny, however, had different plans. His post comes almost a day after Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused, was sent to 18-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Rana is accused of conspiring David Coleman Headley aka Daood Gilani and terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the terror siege in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives.

"On the night of 26/11, I was in Mumbai and scheduled to stay at the Taj. But as destiny would have it, I moved to another hotel at the last minute due to a change in plans," Sarma said.

He further said that the NSG operation that unfolded in Mumbai would stay in his memory forever. "I vividly remember watching the NSG operation unfold and a single thought kept echoing in my mind ~ karma will one day catch up with the masterminds of this attack."

He further said that with a strong and decisive leadership at the helm of affairs, those conspiring against India will think twice before daring to strike.

"Sixteen years later, seeing Tahawwur Rana back on Indian soil brings not just a sense of closure, but also renewed confidence. With decisive leadership at the helm, those plotting against India will think twice before daring to strike."

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice said that Rana would stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges due to his role in Mumbai attacks.

“Criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Rana, 64, is charged in India with numerous offenses, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks committed by Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT),” the statement said.

The 26/11 plotter has been lodged in a high-security 14x14 cell in the agency's headquarters, India Today reported. The high-security cell is equipped with CCTV cameras, digital multi-layer security and round-the-clock guards.

He has been provided with basic amenities such as a bed, bathroom, and food within the same space. The central agency will interrogate Rana over his alleged links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its chief Hafiz Saeed.

The interrogation will focus on 3 main aspects -- the 26/11 terror attacks plot, his LeT links, and the involvement of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. The probe agency would maintain a daily diary of Tahawwur Rana's interrogation besides special arrangements to prevent any attempts to self-harm by the 26/11 plotter.