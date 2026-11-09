Mumbai local commuters alert! Your daily journey could change, new non-AC train gets automatic doors

Unlike conventional non-AC locals, the new train has automatic doors fitted with louvred panels that allow natural airflow while keeping doors closed during travel. Roof-mounted ventilators have also been provided to improve air circulation inside the coaches.

The doors are expected to reduce the risks associated with open doorways, a longstanding safety concern on Mumbai’s suburban network. Sensors may trigger the doors to reopen if a passenger or belongings obstruct the closing mechanism.

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Passenger Amenities

Commuters can also look forward to several upgraded amenities, including improved legroom, CCTV cameras, fire detection systems, and emergency communication facilities for quick assistance during critical situations.

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Another notable feature is the vestibule connection between coaches, which will allow passengers to move from one compartment to another. The train has been designed on the pattern of Mumbai’s AC local services, while retaining a non-AC configuration.

Trials before rollout

A senior railway official said the 12-coach rake would be tested on different sections of the Mumbai suburban network. Its performance and trial reports will be assessed before the train is submitted for a fitness certificate.

Only after receiving the required clearance will the rake be considered for regular passenger operations. The tests will cover normal and emergency braking, acceleration, suspension, bogie performance, electrical systems and the functioning of the automatic doors.

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Context and next steps

The introduction follows a serious incident in 2025 that renewed concerns over open doorways on Mumbai locals. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier announced plans to introduce non-AC local trains with automatic doors in Mumbai, with an initial target of operationalising them by 2026.

Officials have indicated that automatic doors could lead to longer station halts, which may affect punctuality during peak hours. The railway administration is expected to assess these operational implications during the trial phase before taking a final decision on wider deployment.

While the arrival of this upgraded prototype marks an exciting milestone, commuters will have to wait until the train clears safety inspections and certification before hopping aboard for their daily commute.