Mumbai rains: 17 flights cancelled, 217 delayed as Akasa, IndiGo issue advisories

Mumbai's monsoon has turned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport into one of the country's most chaotic travel points this week. By 11:30 am on July 6, the airport had already recorded 17 flight cancellations and 217 delays across arrivals and departures, as airlines scrambled to manage the fallout from relentless heavy rainfall.

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Airlines issue fresh advisories

With conditions showing no signs of easing, carriers moved quickly to warn passengers. Akasa Air said, "Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune and Goa, some flights across our network may be delayed," urging travellers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

READ MORE: Rain batters Mumbai: Landslide near ‘Missing Link’ exit, traffic suspended on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, old highway

#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune and Goa some flights across our network may be delayed.



We realize that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your patience and understanding. While this situation is completely beyond our control, please rest… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 6, 2026

IndiGo echoed the warning, stating that "Bad weather over Mumbai may impact flight schedules," and adding that it is closely monitoring the situation while assisting affected passengers.

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Travel Advisory



Bad weather over #Mumbai may impact flight schedules.



We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.



We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 6, 2026

What happened the day before

The disruption on July 6 follows an even more severe day on July 5, when CSMIA was identified as the most disrupted airport globally on Flightradar24. At least four flights were cancelled and 13 diverted due to adverse weather. Data showed an average delay of around 50 minutes, with nearly 22% of flights affected across the day.

Runway operations were temporarily suspended for a full hour between 10:17 am and 11:17 am after a combination of heavy rainfall, reduced visibility, and gusty winds of up to 42 knots compromised safety conditions. The suspension was lifted only after conditions improved sufficiently for operations to resume.

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Red alert and what comes next

The India Meteorological Department has placed Mumbai under a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in the days ahead. Authorities have warned that conditions could continue to impact aviation, road, and rail networks across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mumbai has already recorded significantly above-normal rainfall this season, placing sustained pressure on the city's infrastructure and transport systems. The ongoing spell marks one of the more severe phases of the monsoon so far, with repeated weather alerts and disruptions reported over the past several days.