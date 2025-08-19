Mumbai rains inundate roads, lead to flight and train delays, 350 people from Kurla relocated; top points

Heavy rains battered Mumbai for a second consecutive day, causing widespread disruptions across the city. Streets were flooded, and both road and rail services faced severe disruptions. Flight operations were also affected, with several flights either delayed or diverted due to low visibility and persistent rainfall.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reported that the city received approximately 200 mm of rainfall within a mere six-hour period. This intense downpour led to the swelling of the Mithi River, necessitating the evacuation of nearly 350 individuals from the Kurla area to safer locations.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office confirmed these measures amidst the adverse weather conditions.
Here’s all you need to know about the Mumbai rains:
- Public services were significantly impacted. Schools, colleges, and government offices, including semi-government entities, remained closed. The Bombay High Court was operational only until 12.30 pm.
- The incessant rains have crippled normal life in Mumbai, prompting authorities to issue advisories urging residents to stay indoors unless necessary.
- Mumbai recorded an average of more than 150 mm of rainfall from 4 am to 11 am today. The suburbs have seen even higher amounts. The water level of the Mithi River increased to 3.9 meters, and 350 residents from Kurla Krantinagar have been relocated to safer places, said the CMO.
- Flight operations were heavily disrupted, with at least eight flights being diverted to nearby airports such as Surat, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. The airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India, informed passengers about these changes.
- The Central Railway suspended local train services on the harbour line due to submerged tracks between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations. No trains were operational between Thane-CSMT and Mankhurd-CSMT due to the overflowing Mithi River
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for regions including Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, warning of extremely heavy rainfall expected to continue until Wednesday.
- Rescue operations were undertaken by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which deployed five teams in affected areas like Kranti Nagar and Kurla. "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is continuously reviewing the situation, and the Municipal Commissioner is keeping a close watch on the circumstances," it added.
- As a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of its offices, urging private establishments to enable employees to work from home. "Due to the excessive rains, the BMC officials have shifted some 300 persons to safer locations as a precautionary measure," Deputy CM Shinde told reporters.
- "Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) received heavy rainfall. I spoke to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarani who told me that in six hours, nearly 200 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. In 24 hours, the downpour was 300 mm. I came here to review the Mithi river's situation. Its bed has swollen and officials are working to ease the flow," Shinde said.