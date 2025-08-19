Mumbai rains inundate roads, lead to flight and train delays, 350 people from Kurla relocated; top points

Heavy rains battered Mumbai for a second consecutive day, causing widespread disruptions across the city. Streets were flooded, and both road and rail services faced severe disruptions. Flight operations were also affected, with several flights either delayed or diverted due to low visibility and persistent rainfall.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reported that the city received approximately 200 mm of rainfall within a mere six-hour period. This intense downpour led to the swelling of the Mithi River, necessitating the evacuation of nearly 350 individuals from the Kurla area to safer locations.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office confirmed these measures amidst the adverse weather conditions.

Here’s all you need to know about the Mumbai rains: