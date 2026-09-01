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Mumbai taxi, auto fares rise from Today: Check revised per-km rates, minimum fare

Mumbai taxi, auto fares rise from Today: Check revised per-km rates, minimum fare

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has more than 4.5 lakh autorickshaws and over 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis. Most of these vehicles operate on compressed natural gas

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 6:25 AM IST
Mumbai taxi, auto fares rise from Today: Check revised per-km rates, minimum fareTaxi, autorickshaw fares to increase in Mumbai region from today

Commuters across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have to pay more for autorickshaw and black-and-yellow taxi rides from today, with the revised fares coming into effect after an 18-month gap.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a ₹1 increase in the minimum autorickshaw fare and a ₹2 increase in the minimum black-and-yellow taxi fare, according to news agency PTI.

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New minimum fares 

Under the revised fare structure, the minimum autorickshaw fare has increased from ₹26 to ₹27, while the fare per kilometre has gone up from ₹17.14 to ₹18.22. For black-and-yellow taxis, the fare for the first 1.5 km has increased from ₹31 to ₹33. The revised taxi fare per kilometre is now ₹21.90, up from ₹20.66 earlier.

The fare revision was approved at a recent MMRTA meeting chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary.

Drivers get three months to recalibrate meters

According to an RTO official, drivers can collect the revised fares either after recalibrating their electronic fare meters or by displaying the RTO-approved fare table.

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Drivers have been given three months, until the end of November, to complete the meter recalibration process. Those who fail to recalibrate their meters within the stipulated period could face penalties, the official said.

ALSO READ: No more surge pricing in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad? Bharat Taxi launches with fixed fares and driver-owned model

More than 4.5 lakh autos, 50,000 taxis in MMR

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has more than 4.5 lakh autorickshaws and over 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis. Most of these vehicles operate on compressed natural gas (CNG). The latest fare revision comes after a gap of 18 months. The previous increase of ₹3 each for taxis and autorickshaws came into effect on February 1, 2025.

With the new rates taking effect from September 1, daily commuters using Mumbai's autorickshaws and traditional taxis will now have to factor the higher minimum and per-kilometre fares into their travel costs.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 6:25 AM IST
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