Mumbai under red alert: Schools shut, flights delayed as rains flood city roads

Mumbai reeled under relentless rain Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert and schools and colleges shut across the city. The downpour flooded major roads, crippled traffic, and grounded flights, even as civic authorities scrambled to maintain control.

Over 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in parts of Mumbai and surrounding regions in just 12 hours on Monday, with Vikhroli logging a staggering 139.5 mm. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the city was hit with 177 mm in just six to eight hours.

Thane and Palghar districts remain under red alert through August 19. In Thane, rainfall topped 100 mm by Monday evening, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of disaster management at the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Despite waterlogging in areas like Andheri Subway, Chembur, Juhu, and Dadar, officials said proactive efforts kept damage to a minimum. However, visuals from across the city showed submerged roads, slowed traffic, and overwhelmed drainage systems.

Air travel was also impacted. IndiGo issued a travel advisory citing “operational challenges” and delays due to waterlogged access roads and sluggish traffic around the airport.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. “Step out only if required,” the civic body warned, sharing its emergency helpline (1916) for assistance.

Rainfall data from the IMD revealed widespread impact: Santacruz recorded 129.1 mm, Juhu 128.5 mm, Chembur 125 mm, and Bandra 108.5 mm. South Mumbai areas like Colaba and Byculla saw relatively lighter showers, at 55.4 mm and 88.5 mm respectively.

The red alert also covers Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, and Ratnagiri, while an orange alert remains in place for several districts including Jalgaon, Latur, and Chandrapur.

With more rain forecast, Mumbai remains on edge as authorities brace for further disruptions.



