Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts cloudy skies and moderate rain and high tides

Mumbai has experienced a vigorous monsoon in August 2025, catching up with the typical monsoon conditions after a slower-than-usual July.

According to Skymet, the city received heavy downpours, particularly between the 15th and 20th of August, with rainfall totals surpassing 200 mm on three separate occasions during this period. As a result, August has recorded 1075.5 mm of rainfall, well above the usual 585.2 mm for the month. This marks the second-highest rainfall total in August for the city in the last 15 years, with Santacruz observatory having previously recorded 1240.1 mm in August 2020.

While July, historically the rainiest month, struggled with only 798.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 840.7 mm, August made up for it in style, delivering a true monsoon experience.

The latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to predict a generally cloudy sky for Mumbai, with moderate spells of rain expected across the city today, along with high tides. The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8°C and a minimum of 25°C on Friday, while Colaba reported a high of 29°C and a low of 25°C. With varying intensity, occasional showers are expected to persist throughout the day.

In addition to the weather, Mumbai’s water reservoirs are seeing an uptick in water levels following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that the combined water stock of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai stands at 96.51%, with Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes at full capacity.

Looking ahead, Skymet’s weather team has highlighted that the low-pressure area over Central Madhya Pradesh has weakened but remains a key factor in the coming week’s rainfall patterns. This feature is expected to move westward and bring heavy rains to the Konkan region, including Mumbai, between September 2nd and 5th. Another low-pressure system is anticipated to form near the Bay of Bengal around September 1st and 2nd, further strengthening the monsoon intensity.

As Mumbai braces for more rain, authorities and residents alike are preparing for potential disruptions to daily life and connectivity, especially with the onset of the Ganesh Utsav celebrations in early September. Weather activity is expected to settle only after September 6th, when the systems move away from the Konkan Coast.