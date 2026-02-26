'Must be living in la-la land': India obliterates Pakistan over J&K at UN, says vacate areas occupied forcibly

India's First Secretary at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Anupama Singh, tore into Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday over their "envious" allegations on Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the High-Level Segment of the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council, she said that Pakistan must either be hallucinating or living in a "La La Land" to not see the development of J&K.

Advertisement

She also alleged the OIC of "parroting Pakistan's propaganda', adding that it allowed itself to be co-opted by one member and reduced itself to an echo chamber for its "political compulsions".

Singh further said that Islamabad's "propaganda reeks of envy" and that India has "no desire to dignify it, but will make a few points to dismantle it with facts." Anupama Singh reiterated that J&K was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

"No amount of wishful rhetoric or audacious propaganda by Pakistan can alter the immutable fact that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India was completely legal and irrevocable, and in accordance with the Indian Independence Act of nineteen forty-seven and the international law."

Advertisement

Furthermore, she said that the only discussion to be had with Pakistan is on its illegal occupation of Indian territories.

"We call upon Pakistan to vacate these areas, which remain under its forcible occupation. It is indeed hard to take lectures on democracy from a country where civilian governments rarely complete their terms. They ring hollow," she said.

She also noted that record voter turnout was witnessed in the general as well as Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, a resounding testimony of people's rejection of terrorism and violence propagated by Pakistan.

Citing development works in the union territory, she said, "If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest bridge, inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is fake, then Pakistan must be hallucinating or living in La La Land. Or maybe Pakistan finds it unbelievable that the developmental budget of Jammu and Kashmir is more than double the recent bailout package they sought from the IMF."

Advertisement

Besides this, she also had a billion-dollar piece of advice for Islamabad.

"Despite Pakistan's efforts to destabilise the region through relentless state-sponsored terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir continues to surge ahead politically, economically, and socially. Pakistan would do well if it focuses on fixing its deepening internal crisis than to mask them with grandstanding at such platform. The world can certainly see through its charade."