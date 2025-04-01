'Must not be taken lightly': Himanta hits back at Yunus, urges rail-road overhaul around strategic Chicken's Neck

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus over his controversial remarks suggesting Bangladesh could act as the “guardian of ocean access” for India’s northeastern states. Calling the comments “offensive and strongly condemnable,” Sarma warned that such statements echo longstanding strategic agendas aimed at isolating the region.

“The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh so-called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable,” Sarma wrote on X.

His remarks came after a video surfaced on social media showing Yunus making a public appeal during a visit to China, saying, “The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean.”

Yunus described Bangladesh as “the only guardian of the ocean” in the region and said this could be a “huge opportunity” and “an extension of the Chinese economy.”

Sarma underscored the strategic sensitivity of such language, noting that it reinforces narratives tied to India’s vulnerable “Chicken’s Neck” corridor — the narrow Siliguri passage that links the Northeast to the rest of the country. “This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor,” he said.

The chief minister added that there have been internal elements within India itself who have previously “dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically.”

Calling for urgent infrastructure development, Sarma said, “It is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor.” He also advocated for the exploration of alternate routes that bypass the corridor altogether. “Exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be prioritized. Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation.”

Sarma further cautioned that Yunus' words “must not be taken lightly” and could be reflective of deeper strategic considerations and “longstanding agendas.”

Yunus made the comments during a four-day visit to China, where he met President Xi Jinping and signed nine agreements. In his meetings and speeches, Yunus repeatedly praised Beijing, saying, “It’s very important that we see China as our good friend.” He expressed hope for a “new stage” in bilateral ties and reportedly urged China to play a greater role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

During the visit, Bangladesh secured a commitment of USD 2.1 billion in investments, loans, and grants from China. The two countries also signed agreements allowing Chinese firms to participate in Bangladesh’s Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project.



