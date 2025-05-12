'Must not fire a single shot': India-Pakistan DGMOs discuss troop reduction at first round of talks since ceasefire

Days after a pause in India-Pakistan tension, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries held their first round of talks on Monday. The meeting, which took place at 5:00 PM, focused primarily on reinforcing the commitment to ceasefire and ensuring that neither side would fire a shot or initiate any aggressive actions. The two leaders, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah of Pakistan and Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai of India, discussed crucial steps to reduce troop presence at the borders and in forward areas, aiming to de-escalate the situation following several days of heightened military action.

The talks, conducted over a hotline, came after both countries announced a mutual understanding on May 10 to halt all firing and military operations on land, air, and sea. This dialogue was the first direct communication between the military leaders since the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Indian airstrikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which had triggered the latest spike in hostilities.

Two days ago, India said that Pakistan was moving its troops to forward areas along the border - a first such build-up since the 1999 Kargil War - but the Indian forces were prepared and alert. Addressing a press briefing after Pakistan targeted 26 military locations and civilian infrastructure across four states, the government said India carried out precision strikes at six Pakistani airbases.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said Pakistan's decision to mobilise troops indicates an offensive intent. "The Pakistani military has been observed to be moving their troops to border areas, indicating offensive intent to further escalate the situation. However, the Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately," Qureshi said.

