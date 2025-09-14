'My brain is worth Rs 200 crore a month': Gadkari rejects money motive in ethanol row

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday dismissed allegations of personal gain in ethanol push, declaring that his brain alone is "worth Rs 200 crore a month" and that he would never "stoop low" for money. "You think I am doing this for money? I know how to earn with honesty. I am not a wheel-dealer," Gadkari said at an event organised by Agricos Welfare Society in Nagpur.

The minister's remarks come amid heated debate on ethanol-blended fuel. While the government has projected ethanol as a cleaner and cheaper alternative to petrol, critics have raised questions about food and water security, vehicle safety, and consumer choice.

Gadkari stressed that his ideas are meant to benefit farmers, not line his pockets. "I too have a family and a home. I am not a saint-I am a politician. But I have always believed that the nearly 10,000 farmer suicides in Vidarbha are a matter of deep shame. Our efforts will continue until farmers achieve prosperity," he said.

The minister also referred to his son's global agri-business ventures as examples of how ideas can create opportunity. "My son has an export-import business. He recently ordered 800 containers of apples from Iran and sent 1,000 containers of bananas from here," he said. "My son took 300 containers of fish from Goa and supplied them to Serbia. He has also set up a factory in Australia that makes milk powder. He sends 150 containers to Abu Dhabi and other places."

Gadkari added that his son runs 26 rice mills in association with ITC. "I need five lakh tonnes of rice flour, so he runs the mills and I buy the flour," he explained.

On the political front, Gadkari said leaders exploit divisions for self-interest. "Backwardness has become a political tool," he remarked.

His comments followed the Supreme Court's September 1 dismissal of a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding ethanol-free petrol at all fuel stations. The petitioner, Akshay Malhotra, had argued through senior advocate Shadan Farasat that the plea was not against ethanol blending itself but about preserving consumer choice, noting that only vehicles manufactured after April 2023 are compliant with E20 petrol.

The Centre opposed the plea, with Attorney General R Venkataramani calling the litigation an attempt by vested interests to derail India's clean-fuel transition.

The Centre has introduced 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20). The programme has been hailed as a step toward reducing carbon emissions and crude imports, though automobile experts and consumers caution it may affect vehicle efficiency and durability.