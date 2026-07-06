Former Union Home Secretary S Laxmi Narayan said on Monday that his faith has been restored after a gold-plated Ramcharitmanas gifted by him to the Ayodhya Ram Temple was placed back for devotees.

The Ram Mandir Trust has been facing scrutiny over allegations of irregularities involving donations and offerings at the temple.

Advertisement

'My Faith Has Been Restored'

Speaking about the development, Narayan said the Ramcharitmanas was initially displayed for devotees for about five months and worshipped regularly before it was removed. "Through an RSS worker, I have been told that the 'Ramcharitmanas' has been placed where devotees can express their devotion towards it," he said while speaking with news agency ANI.

Earlier, he said, its pooja was being done, but later it was removed and kept in a guard room. "When I raised the issue, no attention was paid to it. Even when I visited Ayodhya, Champat Rai told me that only what he wanted would happen. When I approached the RSS chief, he promised to help."

The former bureaucrat said he later wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the three members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 24 after allegations of a donation scam surfaced.

Advertisement

"I got a response from the CM that he would take action. The 'Ramcharitmanas' was again placed with due respect. My faith has been restored, and I am happy now," he said, adding that ultimately, Hanuman ji, through the UP government, gave justice and taught a lesson to all those who were against it.

Narayan also urged the temple trust to take action against those found responsible. "I request the Trust to ensure that the accused are punished in a way that deters others from indulging in the same."

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Union Home Secretary S Laxmi Narayan had gifted a gold-plated Ramcharitmanas to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. It was displayed for the devotees for the initial five months, but later it was removed.



"Through an RSS worker, I have been told that the… pic.twitter.com/apFzyYJCui — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

Must Watch | Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe: Deleted Chats Recovered, Bank Accounts Under Scanner

Advertisement

Donation Row

Narayan's remarks come as the Ram Mandir Trust faces criticism following allegations of theft and irregularities involving donations made at the Ayodhya temple. Several donors who contributed cash and jewellery have expressed concern over whether their offerings were used for the temple.

The controversy has also prompted members of the Sindhi community to seek transparency over nearly 200 kilograms of silver bricks donated for the temple's construction.

Don't Miss | Ram Mandir donation row: Did missing gold donations get melted? SIT investigates shocking new angle

Silver Brick Donors Seek Answers

Days after the allegations of donation theft surfaced, Raju Manwani, a businessman and representative of the global Sindhi community, sought to know about the donation his Sindhi community made to Ram Mandir.

He said around 200 devotees from India and abroad donated nearly 200 kilograms of silver bricks to the temple on January 26, 2021. According to him, individual devotees contributed between one and ten silver bricks each as part of the community's offering for the temple project.

Manwani said the donors did not receive a receipt at the time of the donation and were told the silver would first be examined before a decision was taken on how it would be used.

Advertisement

"We didn't receive a receipt at the time; he (Champat Rai) said they would first check and decide where and how to use it, and then inform us. We never seriously questioned whether it would go to the temple or elsewhere," he said.

However, he said recent reports had raised concerns among the donors - and that is why they appealed for a receipt and information on where the silver was utilised. "If the silver wasn't used for the temple, it is deeply distressing; if a donation intended for the temple is diverted elsewhere, it affects future donors," Manwani said.