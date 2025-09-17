'My friend': PM Modi, Donald Trump speak for 1st time since tariff hike as birthday call shifts tone

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to wish him a happy 75th birthday, breaking weeks of diplomatic silence amid rising trade tensions.

The phone call, which both leaders described in glowing terms, came as India and the United States concluded a day-long round of trade negotiations, signaling a possible thaw in relations strained by Trump’s recent decision to double tariffs on Indian oil imports over New Delhi’s continued dealings with Russia.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi… Thank you for your support on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Modi echoed the warmth, thanking Trump for his “warm greetings” and affirming a commitment to elevate the India-US relationship. He added, “We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

The two leaders also touched on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war—an unusual move for a birthday call—indicating a broader geopolitical subtext. Trump has recently held separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington.

This marks their first direct conversation since June 17, when Modi publicly pushed back against Trump’s claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had clarified then that no such mediation or trade discussions had occurred.

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

Still, signs of rapprochement began appearing earlier this month. On September 6, Trump called the India-US bond a “special relationship,” and Modi quickly responded that he “deeply appreciated” the sentiment. Trump followed up on September 10, expressing confidence that trade talks would succeed. Modi, in turn, called the countries “natural partners.”

Tuesday’s exchange appears to be the culmination of those overtures, with both leaders publicly aligning again—at least in tone—on trade and foreign policy.