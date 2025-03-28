Myanmar earthquake aftershocks jolt several parts of India: 4.0 magnitude tremors felt in Meghalaya

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, on Friday afternoon, according to an alert posted on X by National Center for Seismology: “EQ of M: 4.0, On: 28/03/2025 13:03:00 IST, Lat: 25.57 N, Long: 90.58 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya. For more information Download the BhooKamp App.”

The tremors come after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, shaking parts of Southeast Asia and triggering panic in major cities, including Bangkok. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake originated at a shallow depth of 10 km, with its epicentre just 17.2 km from Mandalay—a city of around 1.2 million people.

While the full extent of damage remains unclear, the tremors sent shockwaves through Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand. In Bangkok, frightened residents and office workers evacuated buildings as structures swayed and doors creaked. “One office tower in downtown Bangkok swayed from side to side for at least two minutes, with doors and windows creaking loudly,” eyewitnesses told Reuters. Hotel guests were seen fleeing in bathrobes and swimming costumes as panic took hold.

The impact on the ground in Mandalay appeared severe. “We all ran out of the house as everything started shaking. I witnessed a five-storey building collapse in front of my eyes. Everyone in my town is out on the road and no one dares to go back inside buildings,” a local resident told Reuters.

Social media posts from Mandalay showed collapsed buildings and debris scattered across streets. While Reuters could not verify the videos, the visual accounts added to rising fears.

In Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, similar scenes unfolded as people rushed out of homes and workplaces. A Myanmar Fire Services Department official told Reuters, “We have started the search and going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet.”

Outside office buildings in Bangkok, hundreds gathered under the afternoon sun as emergency responders brought medical kits and set up chairs for elderly people and those in shock. “Loud shrieks could be heard as the building continued to move,” witnesses reported, describing the chaos as hundreds evacuated via emergency stairways, some visibly stunned and frozen in panic.