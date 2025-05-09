Mystery flight? A Turkish cargo plane's presence in Pakistan raises questions after drone barrage

A Turkish military cargo plane landing in Karachi on May 8, just hours after Pakistan launched a swarm of Turkish-origin drones toward Indian cities, has triggered a wave of intrigue and unease. While both Turkish and Pakistani authorities have dismissed the aircraft’s visit as a routine refuelling stop, the timing — paired with Islamabad’s refusal to close its civil airspace during the attack — has raised difficult questions.

At a high-stakes media briefing, Indian officials accused Pakistan of using unsuspecting civilian aircraft as aerial camouflage while it launched 300–400 drones — many of them Turkish-made Asisguard SONGAR models — toward Indian civilian and military targets. “Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite launching a failed, unprovoked drone and missile attack on 7 May at 8:30 pm,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. “It knowingly used a civil airliner as a shield.”

While India’s air defence successfully neutralised the wave of drones, including at least 50 shot down by air defence guns and another 20 brought down by jamming systems, the intent behind the attack was clear: widespread probing of India’s defences. Many of the drones were unarmed, equipped instead with surveillance cameras — a potential intelligence-gathering mission masked as aggression.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that the drone incursion spanned across 36 cities, from Siachen in Ladakh to Kutch in Gujarat — a staggering 1,400-km spread. It coincided with small arms fire and artillery shelling along the LoC, which resulted in 16 Indian casualties, including one soldier.

Amid this unfolding crisis, visuals and flight tracker data circulating online showed Turkish C-130E Hercules aircraft in Pakistani airspace. Reports claimed up to six such aircraft landed in the days surrounding the strike — though only one has been verified via flight logs. Ankara’s denial was swift, but the optics remain problematic: drones made in Turkey, fired from Pakistan, during a period when Turkish military cargo is spotted on the ground.