'Na sambhav hai, na hoga': Scindia on Sanchar Saathi app 'snooping' claims, says ready to make changes in Nov 28 order

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi safety app. His statement comes amid a row over an order asking smartphone makers to preload the state-run app on all new devices.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Scindia said that the app is meant for the protection of the people. He further said, "Sanchar Saathi app se na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga (Snooping is neither possible nor will happen with the Sanchar Saathi app)."

He further announced that the ministry is ready to make changes to the order regarding the installation of the app depending on the feedback. In an order dated November 28, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) mandates all mobile manufacturers to pre-install the app in all handsets sold in India and in existing devices through a software update.

It further mandates mobile companies to ensure that the pre-installed app is readily visible and accessible to end users at the time of first use or device setup, and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted. Following this order, the Opposition raised concerns about possible snooping and that the app could be used to read messages exchanged by the users.

Moreover, Minister of State for Communication Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said that Sanchar Saathi is the "only way" to prevent cyber fraud.

“I ask anyone who says it is a snooping app to please download the app. Take a look at it by yourself... There are only a few ways to prevent cyber fraud. This is, in my view, probably the only way. Whether it can mandatorily pre-install or not is a different story. The government and Scindia have just explained that we will re-examine that order,” he said outside the Parliament.

He said that the app's goal is to gather information from educated individuals and utilise it to help those in need, especially the poor and elderly, which is why it has been developed in vernacular languages.

Chandra Sekhar added that almost 1.4 crore people have already downloaded the app. "Another important point to remember is that Apple and Google have verified this app before it appears on the App Store... If people don't want to use it, they can delete it... The idea of the app is good. I request everybody to download it," he added.

Moreover, Scindia said on Tuesday that users are free to delete the app if they do not want to use it.

“This is a completely voluntary and democratic system—users may choose to activate the app and avail its benefits, or if they do not wish to, they can easily delete it from their phone at any time,” he said in a post on X.