Nagpur violence: Prohibitory orders in place; Fadnavis, Gadkari appeal for peace amid clash over Aurangzeb tomb row

Nagpur has been placed under prohibitory orders as violence and unrest gripped the city following incidents of vandalism and arson in the Hansapuri area. Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal, confirmed the imposition of section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, empowering magistrates to issue immediate preventive orders to avert public disturbance and protect human life.

Related Articles

The violence initially erupted in the Chitnis Park area of Mahal, where stones were thrown at police, reportedly in response to rumours of a religious text being burnt. Six civilians and three policemen sustained injuries during these incidents. Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force have intensified their presence in sensitive areas to maintain order.

Further clashes in the Hansapuri area saw several vehicles and properties set ablaze by an unruly mob between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm. The police, who have strengthened their deployment in the area, arrested 15 individuals during combing operations. Violence spread to other localities, including Kotwali and Ganeshpeth, where stones were reportedly hurled at police and properties vandalised.

Amid these tensions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari appealed to citizens for calm, urging them not to believe in rumours. "Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area," stated Fadnavis, highlighting the law enforcement's efforts to stabilise the conditions.

The unrest was triggered by a demonstration by Bajrang Dal members near a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahal, where rumours spread that a Quran had been burnt. Although the Bajrang Dal denied these allegations, claiming they only burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb, the accusations fuelled anger among the Muslim community, leading to heightened tensions.

Videos of the demonstration rapidly circulated on social media, exacerbating the situation. In response, police employed tear gas and cane charges to disperse mobs and restore order.

Gadkari reminded residents of Nagpur's peaceful history, urging them, "Nagpur always has a history of peace. I appeal to all my brothers to maintain peace. Do not believe rumours and do not come on roads."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has described the situation as an 'unprecedented breakdown' of law and order.