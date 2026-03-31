Nalanda temple stampede: Eight women killed during temple rush, Bihar govt orders probe

At least eight women were killed and several others injured after a crowd surge at the Shitala Temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday, prompting the state government to order a probe into the incident.

The tragedy took place during a religious gathering as a large number of devotees assembled at the temple, leading to severe overcrowding and a sudden rush in which several people were crushed.

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Police and local residents rushed to the site soon after receiving information and began relief and rescue operations. Visuals from the scene showed dense crowds inside the temple premises amid chaotic conditions.

Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on."

Eyewitnesses cite mismanagement, heavy rush

Eyewitnesses said the temple sees heavy footfall every Tuesday, with devotees arriving from across the state, including Patna.

“It happened due to mismanagement,” one eyewitness said, while another added, “Nobody wanted to stand in a queue and everyone tried to have darshan first. Being the last Tuesday of Chaitra, the rush was even higher.”

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Officials respond, probe ordered

Following the incident, the Bihar government directed the Chief Secretary to conduct a detailed inquiry and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Senior officials were also asked to restore normalcy, while the Patna Commissioner was sent to Bihar Sharif to oversee the situation.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh each for the families of those killed, including Rs 4 lakh from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Leaders express condolences

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences over the incident, calling it “extremely heartbreaking.”

"The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Shitala Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident," Choudhary said in a post on X.

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“The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” he added.

नालंदा स्थित माता शीतला मंदिर में भगदड़ की दुखद घटना अत्यंत ही पीड़ादायक है। इस हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले और घायल हुए सभी श्रद्धालुओं के परिवारजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएँ प्रकट करता हूँ।



सरकार द्वारा पीड़ित परिवारों को हर संभव सहायता और राहत प्रदान की जा रही है। घायलों के… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) March 31, 2026

Context of recurring incidents

The incident comes amid recurring concerns over crowd management at religious sites.

Last year, nine devotees, mostly women and children, were killed and 13 others injured in a stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district during Ekadashi, when large crowds had gathered for worship.