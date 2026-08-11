NASA invites ISRO to join Moon Base programme as part of Artemis framework

NASA has invited ISRO to join its Moon Base programme under the broader Artemis framework, in a move to deepen India-US cooperation in lunar exploration. The invitation was extended during the 9th meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group, held at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on August 5 and 6, with the US Embassy in India saying on Tuesday that the two sides also agreed to advance discussions on cooperation in sharing open scientific data under the Artemis Accords.
The meeting brought together senior officials from both countries to discuss expanding civil and commercial cooperation in space, with a focus on future partnerships in space science and human spaceflight technology. The discussions built on the NASA-ISRO partnership on the NISAR Earth observation mission, which was launched in July 2025.