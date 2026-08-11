NASA invites ISRO to join Moon Base programme as part of Artemis framework

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A key outcome of the meeting was NASA's invitation for ISRO to participate in its Moon Base programme, which the United States is developing near the lunar South Pole. According to the US side, the programme is aimed at strengthening US leadership in space, unlocking scientific discovery, driving innovation with industry and international collaborators, and preparing for missions to Mars.

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India joined the Artemis Accords on June 21, 2023, becoming the 27th signatory to the framework that is intended to guide cooperation in the civil exploration and use of outer space. During the latest talks, India and the US agreed to continue discussions on open scientific data sharing under the Accords.

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The development comes as ISRO pursues its own lunar and human spaceflight plans under India's Space Vision 2047. The roadmap includes an Indian Moon landing by 2040 and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, with the first module targeted for 2028 and the full station planned by 2035. India's lunar experience, including the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing in 2023, has demonstrated its ability to land a spacecraft and operate a rover on the lunar surface.