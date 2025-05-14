‘Nation first, business later’: EaseMyTrip ramps up patriotic pitch amid Operation Sindoor

Travel platform EaseMyTrip has doubled down on its nationalist messaging, releasing a full-page ad in The Economic Times with the bold statement: “Nation First, Business Later… Again!” The ad reaffirmed the company’s stance on prioritising India’s interests over commercial gains, especially during heightened geopolitical tensions.

The ad, titled “Bharat ka Travel App”, praised India’s leadership and military response during Operation Sindoor, the counter-terror offensive launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Advertisement

“We thank our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and brave Defence Forces, for their decisive leadership and courage during Operation Sindoor, inspiring every Indian to stand tall and proud,” the ad read.

It also reminded readers that EaseMyTrip was the first to offer free change and cancellation waivers post the Pahalgam attack and was quick to issue travel advisories discouraging trips to nations “whose actions go against the spirit of solidarity with India.”

The message echoes recent statements by EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti, who has repeatedly urged Indians to avoid travelling to countries openly backing Pakistan, including Turkey and Azerbaijan. In a series of posts on X, Pitti asked: “When these nations openly support Pakistan, should we fuel their tourism and their economies? Every rupee we spend abroad is a vote. Let’s spend it where our values are respected. Jai Hind.”

Advertisement

Valid question - what about websites owned by Chinese firms? What about celebs promoting Chinese products?

Answer lies in our choices.

Stop using such sites.

Boycott those endorsements.

National interest > personal convenience or profit.

Time to walk the talk. https://t.co/pVoyBi7omw — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) May 13, 2025

Pitti pointed out that 287,000 Indians visited Turkey and 243,000 visited Azerbaijan last year, where tourism makes up 10–12% of local economies. “Travel is a powerful tool. Let’s not use it to empower those who don’t stand with us,” he posted.

In addition to discouraging travel to hostile nations, Pitti called for a broader boycott of Chinese websites and products, especially those endorsed by Indian celebrities. “National interest > personal convenience or profit. Time to walk the talk,” he wrote.