‘Nation first’: Wintrack’s Ganeshann alleges some importers ‘unhappy’ with stricter Customs enforcement

Businessman Pravinn Ganeshann, owner of Chennai-based import firm Wintrack Inc, has claimed that some importers are upset over stricter enforcement by Customs officials.

In a post on X, Ganeshann claimed, “Last night, I received this message: My tweets on October 1 and 2, 2025 have brought serious changes. Customs officers are now being very strict and following the rules tightly. This has made a certain section of importers unhappy, and they are sending curses privately at midnight. The losses I have suffered cannot be expressed in words, but I did it in the interest of the nation.”

Ganeshann's latest post comes after an earlier in October 2025 accused Chennai Customs officials for bribery by Wintrack. He had accused officials of bribery and harassment, and announced plans to shut down his business in India, citing retaliatory action after his public allegations.

“Why is still bribe demanded is so huge, almost 30-40% of the shipment value,” he wrote in an earlier post.

Chennai Customs officials had rejected the charges, calling them false and retaliatory. They said the case is about misdeclaration and non-compliance.

Ten days after the allegations surfaced, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) transferred the Principal Commissioner of Chennai Airport Customs MG Thamizh Valavan and Deputy Commissioner Harendra Singh Pal. They have been moved to DGTS and DGPM, respectively.

CBIC officials described the move as administrative and aimed at ensuring a fair probe, adding it does not imply wrongdoing.

The case had sparked debate online, with public figures such as Mohandas Pai and MP Shashi Tharoor voicing support for Wintrack.