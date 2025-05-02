National Herald case: Court issues notice to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi on ED chargesheet hearing

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued a notice to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, and other proposed accused to be heard on the cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case.

The court observed that the deficiencies flagged in the chargesheet have now been addressed. It said the next question is whether notice under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) should be issued. The matter will be heard on May 8.

The judge held that the accused, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, have a right to be heard at the stage of cognisance. This right stems from a proviso in Section 223 of the BNSS, which offers special legal protection to the accused during this phase of the proceedings.

The court clarified that this protection is not inconsistent with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and strengthens the right to a fair trial. It further said that allowing the accused to be heard at this stage causes no prejudice to the ED.

The Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the ED, said the agency did not object to the issuance of notice and supported the broader principle of fair trial.

What National Herald money laundering case?

The ED has accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating a “criminal conspiracy” to usurp properties worth ₹2,000 crore owned by the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), which publishes the National Herald. The agency alleges that the assets were acquired through Young Indian, a private firm controlled by the Gandhis, for just ₹50 lakh.

Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey have also been named in the chargesheet as co-accused.