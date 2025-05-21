National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed ₹142 cr in proceeds of crime, ED makes big claim

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told a Delhi court that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his mother and former party president Sonia Gandhi enjoyed around ₹142 crore in proceeds of crime.

Additional Solicitor General SV, appearing on behalf of the ED, told the court that the accused were "enjoying the proceeds of crime" until November 2023, when the central agency attached properties worth ₹751.9 crore linked to the National Herald, India Today reported.

Zoheb Hossain, special counsel for ED, explained that proceeds of crime not only include those properties obtained from the scheduled offence, but also any other criminal activity "relatable" to the proceeds of crime.

Hossain further said that "the cognizance of the predicate offence has already taken place. Accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda committed breach of trust. Gandhis (Sonia and Rahul) owned 76% of Young Indian."

He added that by paying ₹50 lakh to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), Young Indian attained ₹90.25 crore. Moreover, the central agency told the court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against the Gandhis, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others in the National Herald case.

The central agency further noted that the Gandhis not only committed money laundering when they acquired the proceeds of crime but also by continuing to hold the proceeds. The judge also told the ED to supply a copy of its chargesheet in the case to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose complaint the central agency has lodged the present case.

The court's hearing comes over two weeks after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court heard former Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald money laundering case.

At the time, the court had ruled that the chargesheet's deficiencies had been resolved, and the issue now is whether a notice under Section 223 should be issued.

The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by Swamy on June 26, 2014.

(With India Today, agency inputs)