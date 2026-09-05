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National Teachers Award 2026: Assam teacher’s unique initiative helps mothers learn literacy, digital payments

National Teachers Award 2026: Assam teacher’s unique initiative helps mothers learn literacy, digital payments

Under the programme, Class 10 students return home after school and teach their mothers how to read and write, operate mobile phones, make UPI payments

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 6:23 PM IST
National Teachers Award 2026: Assam teacher’s unique initiative helps mothers learn literacy, digital paymentsRajesh Bordoloi won the National Teachers Award 2026

An innovative teaching initiative in Assam has earned geography teacher Rajesh Bordoloi the National Teachers Award 2026 after he turned his Class 10 students into teachers for their mothers, helping women learn basic literacy as well as smartphone use, digital payments and online services.

According to a report by the Times of India, Bordoloi teaches at Adarsha Tribal Higher Secondary School in Kalbari, Jorhat district. His initiative, “Each One Teach One”, was launched two years ago after he noticed a widening gap between his digitally familiar students and mothers who had little or no formal education.

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Students become teachers at home

Under the programme, Class 10 students return home after school and teach their mothers how to read and write, operate mobile phones, make UPI payments, access online banking and use essential digital services. The initiative has expanded beyond Kalbari to Banhphala, Bhekelichapori, Dhankhuli, Laliti Chapori Gaon and Sarigharia, according to the report.

Nearly half of the students at the school are first-generation learners, while around 99% belong to the tribal Mising community, the report stated. Many families depend on agriculture, making digital access increasingly important for transactions, online applications and connecting with markets.

Explaining the idea behind the programme, Bordoloi told TOI, “Education becomes meaningful when it reaches families and communities. I wanted students to see how their knowledge could empower their mothers. When a child becomes a teacher at home, education becomes a shared journey.”

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He added, “There is something deeply inspiring about seeing a student sit beside his or her mother and patiently explain how to use a mobile phone or make a digital payment.”

Education beyond the classroom

The school has also used government-provided smart boards during parent-teacher meetings to demonstrate digital tools and help mothers overcome their hesitation about technology. Bordoloi has additionally worked against child marriage and encouraged families to keep children in school.

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Bordoloi, who is among 48 educators receiving the National Teachers Award this year, said the recognition was not solely his own. “I do not see this award as a personal achievement. I see it as recognition of the collective effort of my school, my colleagues, students, parents and the community,” he said.

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He further said, “It gives me a greater responsibility to continue using education not only to shape students, but also to bring positive change to the society around them.”

Jorhat Inspector of Schools Buli Gogoi Bhuyan described the initiative as a model of community-centred education, saying, “What makes this initiative special is that it transforms students from passive recipients of education into agents of change.”

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Published on: Sep 5, 2026 6:23 PM IST
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