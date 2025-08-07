NDA may announce V-P on August 12; PM Modi, JP Nadda to decide nominee

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda will finalise the NDA's candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, likely to be announced on August 12. His remarks followed a crucial meeting of NDA floor leaders.

The meeting was attended by several senior leaders, including JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others. The focus was not only on selecting the nominee but also on ensuring coordination and preparation ahead of polling day.

Given that the Vice Presidential election is conducted via secret ballot, the NDA is taking careful steps to ensure all its MPs understand the voting process to minimise invalid votes. This move comes after the alliance faced setbacks in recent House votes.

The unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health reasons has stirred discussions within political circles. Dhankhar, who chaired the first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session as Rajya Sabha chairman, cited the need to prioritise healthcare in his letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition, particularly the Congress, expressed doubts regarding Dhankhar's resignation. They suggested there might be "far more" "than meets the eye" to the situation. Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh noted that he "spoke with the 74-year-old on the phone two hours before the resignation news emerged, and that the Vice President appeared to have no immediate concerns."

In a significant political move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde declared his unconditional support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Vice Presidential election.

Shinde’s support adds strength to the NDA’s position as it gears up for the Vice Presidential election. The strategic training and coordination efforts are intended to present a united front and secure a favourable outcome.

With the announcement of the candidate imminent, the NDA is poised to navigate this political transition with a focus on unity and strategic planning. Observers will be watching closely as the alliance finalises its nominee and prepares for the election.