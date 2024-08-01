'Need to maintain macroeconomic stability': Sanjeev Sanyal on capital gains tax, no relief to middle class in Budget 2024

Noted economist Sanjeev Sanyal has said that he believes in lower taxes, but the government cannot suddenly cut the rates as it has to maintain macroeconomic stability. "We want simplicity and lower taxes. But we can't go out there and suddenly begin lowering taxes. We have to take it one step at a time and balance it along the way because we also require to maintain macroeconomic stability," the economist said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

In Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased the capital gain tax from 10% to 12.5% and extended the exemption limit to Rs 1.25 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier. The move has not gone down well with a section of investors, who have been asking the Centre to review it and exempt all previous investments.

"First of all, many of them are sitting on huge profits. And it is this government that enabled that. Don't kill the goose that laid the golden egg. This happened because of the reforms, the infrastructure, and the simplification. For the last decade, you had the best stock market run of all time. Just think about where you were a decade ago, where was the stock market that is difficult to think. So a lot of wealth has been generated and the middle class is certainly a beneficiary of that," he said.

In the Budget, Sitharaman has also proposed the removal of the indexation benefit for homeowners, which allows them to adjust property prices for inflation. Indexation adjusts asset purchase prices based on inflation, reducing taxable gains. However, the removal of this benefit is likely to increase the tax burden for sellers. The new longer-term capital gain tax rate is 12.5% - reduced from 20% - but without indexation benefit.

Speaking on this, Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, said even there the government has attempted to simplify it. "It's gone from 20% to 12% now. Indexation has been removed but for most calculations - not for all - there will be a reduction in the tax burden for doing this and it's a simpler system. One could argue that 12% can be down to 10%. Well, you can do the maths. At some point, maybe that should be done if the fiscal space is there," he said.

The economist, who has also served as principal economic advisor in the finance ministry, said he is not unsympathetic to having lower taxes generally. "And this is true for the corporate sector and it's true for individuals. I'm a believer that the state has the right to one-sixth of the resources of the country and under normal circumstances which is what the Ramayan and most Indian texts will state. I'm not somebody who wants Nordic levels of tax collection. We want simplicity and lower taxes."

When asked whether the government could have lowered taxes for the middle class, Sanyal said he is always in favor of lower taxes. "I unapologetically belong to simplify and lower taxes camp. There is in the budget a clear statement that a major relook is happening of the tax laws. This is an announcement - so you may say that only when it comes we will discuss it but the fact is that there is a clear enunciation of the fact that we need to simplify our taxes and that is now going to be attempted."

"Some slab increases have also been done. We have done some balancing but in the long run, I am always in favor of lower tax, simple tax regime. For multinationals, we have lowered taxes. It was 40%, so it was excessive. You want FDI to come, you need to lower it."

On Tuesday, former Infosys Chief Financial Officer Mohandas Pai urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the middle class by exempting all past capital gains from the increased tax. Pai said the financy ministry had broken the trust of the middle class. "When tax changes pl grandfather all previous matters except litigation for angel tax withdraw prior litigation," she said.