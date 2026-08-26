Nepal flash floods: Nearly 400 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims out of contact; India keeps relief aircraft on standby

The preliminary list also included nationals from Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

The pilgrims were due to cross into China through the Rasuwagadhi border point on Wednesday.

The massive flash flood that originated in Tibet swept through central Nepal, causing devastation in towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects.

Don't Miss: Nepal flash floods: Trishuli Bazaar hit by torrents as villages, roads and bridges are damaged. Watch video

Pilgrims Out Of Contact

Bashu Kumar Adhikari, Managing Director of Kathmandu-based Touch Kailash Travels & Tours, said 390 pilgrims, including 93 Nepalis, were scheduled to cross the border.

"Except for a few, we have not been able to establish contact with the pilgrims as of 3 pm," Adhikari told KP.

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The pilgrims were travelling through several agencies. Trekkers Society had the largest group, with 92 clients, followed by Samrat Tours and Travels with 71, Himalayan Glacier with 62, and Leaf Holidays with 55, the report said.

Other groups included Kailash Journey with 31 clients, Fishtail Tour and Travels with 27, Kathmandu Holidays with 17, Alpine Eco Trek with 16, Richa Tours with 12, and Explore Vacation with seven.

The flash flood struck Rasuwa early Wednesday, affecting settlements and critical infrastructure around Rasuwagadhi. It also disrupted movement along the key route connecting Nepal with Tibet.

India Offers Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and offered India's support.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi said in a post on X.

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"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he added.

The Indian Air Force has kept its transport aircraft fleet, including the C-17, C-130J, and C-295, on standby for relief operations in Nepal.

A C-130J transport aircraft is expected to leave with relief material for Nepal by late Wednesday evening.