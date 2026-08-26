"There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office," Sadhguru said in a statement.

Must Read: Snow-rock landslide near China blocked river, debris lake formed, then burst: What may have caused Nepal's deadly flood

Isha Group's Maa Gambhiri also confirmed to India Today TV that 77 people from the group were at the immigration centre. They were from 19 different countries.

Sadhguru said volunteers and support teams were working with authorities to reach the affected area.

"All of us, including the volunteers and support teams are deeply anguished and are doing our utmost to assist in the rescue," he said, adding that the group was ready to join rescue efforts "regardless of the risk involved".

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Sadhguru said he was personally in the region to help coordinate efforts. "To the families and loved ones of those in our group and hundreds of others who are affected in the region, I share your pain, and we are sparing no effort during this profoundly difficult time," he said.

Of the 21 groups taking part in the pilgrimage, 495 people had returned safely, Sadhguru said. Another 743 were in Tibet, 148 were in Nepal, 77 were at the immigration centre, and three volunteers were in Timure, Nepal.

A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet - China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded.… pic.twitter.com/CqOBxsPlWo — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 26, 2026

India Coordinates Rescue, Sends Aid

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The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said it was coordinating with the Nepal government to help rescue Indian nationals affected by the floods along Nepal's border with Tibet.

Nearly 100 people have been killed, and more than 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after the massive flash flood swept through central Nepal. It devastated towns and villages, washed away critical bridges, and crippled around a dozen hydropower projects.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kathmandu Post reported that nearly 400 Kailash-bound pilgrims were out of contact after the flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Tibet border.

India has also sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and essential medicines to Nepal. The supplies were flown to Kathmandu on an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft, which left Hindon airbase near Delhi at about 8:35 pm.

The relief package includes temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.

