Nepal flood: Rescuers locate around 100 Indian visitors, 25 Chinese workers

On Wednesday, authorities had said 133 Indians and 37 NRIs were among nearly 500 people missing. At least 50 of the Indians were pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

Separate updates from the Indian states have also highlighted the scale of the crisis. NORKA Roots said 53 Keralites, including children, were estimated to be stranded in Nepal, while the Maharashtra government said 80 tourists from the state were stuck in the flood-hit country, though that figure was preliminary.

The development comes as authorities continue to assess the scale of the disaster and track people reported missing after the flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district.

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644 Still Missing

The Nepal Tourism Board said in its latest update that at least 644 Nepali and foreign nationals remained missing as of noon on Thursday.

The list includes people from 33 countries. Indians make up the largest group among foreign nationals, with 178 reported missing.

The United States follows with 65, Ukraine with 53, Malaysia with 51, and Australia with 35.

The list also includes 127 Nepali nationals.

Among other countries, 33 British nationals, 25 Canadians, eight Germans, nine Singaporeans, five Japanese, five New Zealanders, and four French nationals were reported missing.

The Tourism Board classified all 644 people on the list as "still missing".