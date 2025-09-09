Despite the KP Sharma Oli government announcing that it had lifted the ban on social media platforms, protests continued to rock Nepal for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The Nepalese government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’, over their failure to register with the government.

The protestors demanded KP Sharma Oli's ouster and the government's dismissal. At least 20 people were killed on Monday and more than 250 were injured.

Nepal Gen Z protests: Top developments so far