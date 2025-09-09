Nepal Gen Z protests: After KP Sharma Oli, Ramchandra Paudel resigns amid rising unrest

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel resigned on Tuesday amid rising unrest in the country. The development came after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of anti-government protestors attacking the private residences of several top politicians and vandalising the Parliament.

The protests continued for the second straight day on Tuesday despite the Nepal government rolling back the ban on social media apps, leading to the deaths of at least 22 people and leaving hundreds injured. Police used deadly force against protestors to contain the movement.

Advertisement

A huge number of protestors vandalised media institutions in Kathmandu and Kantipur as anti-government protests continued for the second day. Protestors in Kathmandu also torched the President's residence and stole several items. Besides this, they set the Communist Party office ablaze.

The administration has issued an indefinite curfew in Birgunj near the border with India following large-scale arson in the city. Amid escalating unrest, protestors on social media began calling for damage to public property.

Student groups stepped in to surround and guard public assets to prevent angry crowds from causing destruction.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Gen Zers said in an appeal letter that the administration has been brought to its knees. Gen Zers, leading the protests against Nepal government, urged protestors to remain calm and not damage public property.

Advertisement

"This country has come under our leadership. There is no damage to public property. Let's move forward with patience and patience," the Gen Zers said.

The letter stated that KP Sharma Oli resigmed as the PM and the "situation has opened the way for a new political solution".

"Our minimum stance is to form a civilian government led by a universally acceptable person and go for new elections. Through this, we can create a Nepal with a secure future for ourselves. Only the unity of all of us will lay the foundation for new change," it added.