Nepal Gen Z protests: Air India, IndiGo suspend flights to, from Kathmandu amid rising unrest

Indian airlines -- Air India and IndiGo -- on Tuesday cancelled their flights to and from Delhi to Kathmandu in view of the closure of the Kathmandu airport amid anti-government protests. The Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was shut down and all flights cancelled due to violence by Gen Z protestors.

Nepal is facing anti-government protests following the ban imposed on social media sites and apps by the KP Sharma Oli government. The protests took a violent turn and Oli resigned on Tuesday.

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," the airline said in a statement.

Moreover, IndiGo said that passengers can opt for an alternate refund or claim a refund by visiting its official website if their travel is impacted.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now. If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," the airline said in a post on X.

The airline also said that it is closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest.

"Customers are kindly advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates. We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," the airline further wrote.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution in view of the prevailing situation in the country.

"We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the MEA said.