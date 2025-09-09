Nepal protests: India issues fresh advisory, shares emergency contact numbers

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a second advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid traveling to Nepal and advising those already there to stay indoors, avoid the streets, and follow local safety instructions.

In light of the ongoing political unrest in Nepal, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has urged all Indian nationals in the country to note emergency contact numbers. These contacts are intended to assist in case of emergencies or if any help is required amidst the current volatile situation.

"All Indian nationals in Nepal are hereby requested to note the following telephone numbers from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance: 1. +977 – 980 860 2881; and 2. +977 – 981 032 6134," the Indian Embassy in Nepal wrote in a post on X.

1. +977 – 980 860 2881

2. +977 – 981 032 6134@MEAIndia — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 9, 2025



1. +977 – 980 860 2881



2. +977 – 981 032 6134@MEAIndia — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 9, 2025

The unrest has prompted the Nepalese government to impose restrictions on social media platforms, which has significantly disrupted cross-border communication. These platforms, like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger, are crucial for maintaining social and familial connections between people on both sides of the border.

Ramping up security measures, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has intensified patrols and surveillance along the India-Nepal border. Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar stated, "Additional forces have been deployed at 22 outposts of the SSB along the border, while police stations in five border areas are keeping surveillance through drone cameras."

The protests, primarily youth-driven, have led to the resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Despite the lifting of the social media ban, protests persist, with demonstrators demanding accountability for the deaths of 19 individuals during police actions.

Rakesh Yadav, an MLA from the Gasdi constituency, highlighted the impact on local communities with ties across the border, urging the Nepal government to make sincere efforts to resolve the agitation.

The SSB's proactive measures, including joint patrols with local police, aim to prevent tensions from spilling over into Indian territory, ensuring peace and security along this sensitive international boundary.