Nepal protests: KP Sharma Oli resigns as PM amid rising unrest, military may step up

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post amid rising unrest across the country on Tuesday. Oli's resignation came after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

The protestors set the Nepalese PM's private residence in Balkot on fire, demanding accountability for the deaths on Monday. At least 20 people were killed during the violent protests on Monday against the government's ban on social media sites.

Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel reportedly asked Oli to resign amid violent protests, India Today TV reported, citing sources.

Oli spoke to the Army Chief, urging him to take charge of the worsening situation. General Sigdel reportedly said that the Army could only stabilise Nepal if Oli relinquished power, as per officials familiar with the conversation.

Sources within the Nepalese Army also mentioned that the military is prepared to step in once Oli steps down. Prime Minister Oli also requested the Army to assist in securing a safe passage out of his official residence in Nepal's Balutawar.

He has also sought help to leave the country, as Oli is reportedly planning to fly to Dubai under the pretext of medical treatment. Private carrier Himalaya Airlines has also been kept on standby.

Meanwhile, ministers of the Nepal government are being airlifted to the airport from their residences in army helicopters. Protestors have also set ablaze the private home of President Ramchandra Paudel and the residence of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Protestors brutally assaulted Nepali Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel. They also torced several vehicles inside the compound of Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba. At least 5 helicopters have been deployed to evacuate Cabinet ministers. Curfews, however, continue to remain in place across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur.

Around a dozen army helicopters were deployed from helipads at the Bhaisepati ministerial quarters, located towards the south of Kathmandu, to Kathmandu International Airport, for ferrying ministers to safety.