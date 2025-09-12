Nepal protests: Protestors attack bus carrying 49 Indians from Pashupatinath Temple; women, elderly people among tourists

An Indian tourist bus returning from the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu was allegedly attacked near Sonauli on the India-Nepal border. The bus, carrying 49 Indians, was reportedly targeted by protesters who pelted stones, resulting in broken windows and injuries to several passengers, including women and elderly individuals.

"We were returning after having darshan (at the Pashupatinath temple), when suddenly a mob surrounded our bus and attacked without reason. There were women and elderly people among the passengers, but the protesters did not care," bus driver Ramu Nishad stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Local authorities admitted the injured passengers to a hospital in Kathmandu. The remaining individuals were flown back to India on a special plane arranged by the Indian Embassy, with support from the Nepalese government.

The attack came as Nepalese authorities continued to deal with widespread protests organised by a youth-led Gen Z group. This group has been at the forefront of the anti-government movement, pressing for political reforms. Their demands include the dissolution of Parliament and amendments to the Constitution to better represent the people's will.

Immigration officials have announced special provisions to help foreign nationals stranded in Nepal due to the curfew and travel restrictions. International travellers whose visas were valid through 8 September can now regularise their status and obtain exit permits without additional fees, The Himalayan Times reported.

Advertisement

Authorities have also made arrangements for visa transfers for those who lost their passports during the unrest. Travellers holding emergency passports or equivalent documents from their embassies will have their visas transferred. The facility is available at immigration offices and departure points to ensure foreign nationals can depart smoothly.

The Gen Z leadership has maintained its stance, calling for Parliament to be dissolved and the Constitution amended to reflect the will of the people, as the death toll from the demonstrations increased to 51. Authorities in Kathmandu have enforced a prohibitory order from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, followed by a curfew from 7:00 pm on Friday to 6:00 am Saturday, as unrest led by Gen Z protesters continues to disrupt normal life.