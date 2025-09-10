Business Today
Nepal protests update: Protestors burn down Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu. Netizens say, 'Any MNC would think a 100 times before...'

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025 6:01 PM IST
Nepal protests update: Protestors burn down Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu. Netizens say, 'Any MNC would think a 100 times before...'On Wednesday, the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu was gutted down as Gen Z protests entered day 3 in Nepal.
SUMMARY
  • Hilton Kathmandu was set ablaze during escalating demonstrations
  • The hotel symbolised Nepal's hospitality ambitions and economic growth
  • Protests erupted over social media restrictions in Kathmandu

Protests against corruption in Kathmandu led to the destruction of Hilton Kathmandu, Nepal's tallest hotel. During escalating demonstrations over social media restrictions, the hotel was set ablaze, leaving its glass facade a charred skeleton against the skyline.

These protests also included attacks on government buildings and the residences of political leaders, spreading chaos throughout the city. The destruction of Hilton Kathmandu is significant as it was a landmark representing Nepal's hospitality ambitions.

The video went viral in no time, with netizens saying that the imagery is powerful enough to evoke fear among industrialists and multinational companies. 

"This is HILTON - Kathmandu, Nepal. Any multinational firm would think a hundred times before stepping into this country. Some pictures are powerful enough to convey volumes of fear for a long time," one of the users wrote. 

"Hilton, 5-star hotel, in Kathmandu. Meanwhile, youth are burning their own hard-earned assets and businesses. Very soon, these incidents will only lead to a huge rise in poverty," a second user said. 

Another user commented: "Those who have never created anything meaningful in life often take pleasure in tearing down whatever new is built around them." 

A user took to sarcasm and wrote: "Hilton Hotel burnt by young dynamic intelligent smart tech savvy Gen Z children of Nepal. This generation will rule the world in some years."

Constructed by the Shanker Group, the hotel broke ground in 2016 and opened in July 2024 after delays. It aimed to elevate Nepal's hospitality to international standards.

The hotel's design, with vertical glass fins inspired by Buddhist prayer flags, changed hues with light, offering world-class amenities like restaurants, a spa, and event spaces.

With an investment of approximately ₹8 billion, Hilton featured 176 rooms, banquet halls, and a rooftop bar with Himalayan views. Its seismic safeguards made it an "immediate occupancy" building, crucial in quake-prone Nepal.

Published on: Sep 10, 2025 6:01 PM IST
