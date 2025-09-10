Nepal protests update: Sushila Karki emerges as interim PM choice, Nepalese Army imposes curfew — Top developments so far

Nepal is facing a serious political crisis after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned following days of protests. The demonstrations, led mostly by young people, began after the government imposed a social media ban. They have now grown into a wider movement against corruption and misgovernance.

Protesters have attacked political leaders’ homes, government offices, and clashed with security forces. Curfews have been imposed, airports shut temporarily, and the army has taken charge of security in some areas. India and China have both reacted to the situation, while Indian states are working to bring their stranded citizens back home.

Nepal protests: Top developments so far

Nepal’s ‘Gen Z’ protesters want former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim prime minister, according to the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The Nepal Army has imposed a nationwide curfew from 5 pm Wednesday to 6 am Thursday.

Kathmandu airport reopened after being closed for over 24 hours.

The Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa has been suspended by Delhi Transport Corporation until the situation improves.

IndiGo cancelled flights to and from Kathmandu until September 10, and extended waivers on rescheduling until September 12.

Nepali students in India are postponing travel plans. One student said, “I was planning to visit Nepal soon, but now all my plans are on hold.”



Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said a special police cell has been set up to help residents of the state stranded in Nepal.



West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assured that stranded tourists from Bengal will be brought back within the next couple of days and asked them not to panic.



China urged “all sections” in Nepal to resolve issues internally and restore order.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency contact numbers and advised Indians in Nepal to remain cautious.